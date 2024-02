ÜLLATUSPOMM! Ameeriklane Gus Schumacher edestas Norra väge ja võitis murdmaasuusatamise MK-etapi

LEGENDARY! 👑

Gus Schumacher 🇺🇸, in his home soil, surprises all the favorites and takes his first World-Cup victory 🥇. It marks the 1st World Cup win for an American since 2013.



Harald Amundsen and Pål Golberg finish 2nd and 3rd.#fiscrosscountry #wintersports #minneapolis pic.twitter.com/ki9nDgRQ4l