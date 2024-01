Baskonia kindlast edust sai hoopis valus kaotus, Real ja Efes kirjutasid Euroliiga ajalugu

𝐋𝐄𝐀𝐆𝐔𝐄 𝐑𝐄𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐒 in the @RMBaloncesto 🆚 @AnadoluEfesSK game:



- First game with four overtimes✅

- First game with three overtimes ✅

- Highest team scoring in a game (@RMBaloncesto with 130 points)✅

- Highest combined score of the two teams (256)✅

- 53:11 minutes…