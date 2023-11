Ruka MK | Etapivõitjate nimekirja lisandus uus naine, Diggins sprintis verise näo ja külmunud käega teiseks

Moa Ila of Sweden takes gold in the 20km women's mass start in Ruka 🥇



But what a brave effort from Jessie Diggins 🇺🇸 who lost a glove, a pole, had her face bloodied by the end of a pole and still claimed 🥈@FISCrossCountry | @jessdiggs pic.twitter.com/DiSM4LxTEL