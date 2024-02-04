„Kinosaate“ 225. saade.Foto: Kollaaž (kaadrid filmidest „Mesinik“ ja „True Detective: Night Country“)
„KINOSAADE“ 225. OSA | „Sünge juhtum“, Jason Stathami mesilased ja Liam Neesoni kättemaks
„Kinosaade“ on taskuhääling, kus kino Artis programmijuht Ra Ragnar Novod, Forum Cinemas programmispetsialist Henryk Johan Novod ning kultuurikriitik Raiko Puust võtavad igal nädalal läbi uued filmid ja seriaalid ning ka olulisemad filmiuudised.
„Kinosaate“ 225. saates arutavad Ragnar, Henryk ja Raiko nende filmide ja seriaalide üle, mida on nad vahepeal koduste vahendite (Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV+ jne) abil vaadanud („Babylon“, „True Detective: Night Country“, „My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered“, „No One in This Other World Stands a Chance Against Me!“, „The Fall of the House of Usher“, „Band of Brothers“ jpm!)
Lisaks anname ülevaate uutest kinofilmidest: „Mesinik“, „Pühakud ja patused“, „Millennium Actress“, „Brotherhood of the Wolf“.
Mida on Raiko, Ragnar ja Henryk kodus vaadanud?
Raiko: „Babylon“ (2022), „True Detective: Night Country“ (2024 – ),“Tales of Wedding Rings“ (2024), „Delicious in Dungeon“ (2024), „My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered, No One in This Other World Stands a Chance Against Me!“ (2024), „The Strongest Tank’s Labyrinth Raids -A Tank with a Rare 9999 Resistance Skill Got Kicked from the Hero’s Party-“ (2024), „Unleashed“ (2005), „Maboroshi“ (2023), „Detachment“ (2011), „Monster“ (2023), „Big Brother“ (2018),
Henryk: „The Fall of the House of Usher“ (2023), „Paradise PD“ (2018–2022), „Babylon“ (2022)
Ragnar: „Monster“ (2023), „Babylon“ (2022), „True Detective: Night Country“ (2024 – ), „Band of Brothers“ (2001), „Blue Eye Samurai“ (2023)
Vaata seda episoodi ka Youtube’is:
