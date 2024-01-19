„KINOSAADE“ 224. OSA | Kas Zack Snyderi “Rebel Moon” on parem kui “Star Wars”?

„Kinosaate“ 224. saates arutavad Ragnar, Henryk ja Raiko nende filmide ja seriaalide üle, mida on nad vahepeal koduste vahendite (Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV+ jne) abil vaadanud („Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire“, „Bahubali: The Beginning“, „Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer“, „Saltburn“, „Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget“, „Centaurworld“ jpm!)

„Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire“ (2023), „Salaar“ (2023), „When Evil Lurks“ (2023), „Underwater“ (2020), „Quiz Lady“ (2023), „The Holdovers“ (2023), „Infinity Pool“ (2023), „Trevor Noah: Where Was I“ (2023), „Bahubali: The Beginning“ (2015), „Birth/Rebirth“ (2023), „Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor“ (2023), „Ricky Gervais: Armageddon“ (2023), „The Girl on the Train“ (2016), „30 Days of Night“ (2007), „Baahubali 2: The Conclusion“ (2017), „30 Days of Night: Dark Days“ (2010), „Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer“ (2023), „The Number 23“ (2007), „Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.“ (2023), „Riddick“ (2013), „A History Of Violence“ (2005), „The Dark“ (2005), „Alita: Battle Angel“ (2019), „Saltburn“ (2023), „The Abyss“ (1989), „Blue Eyed Samurai“ (2023), „Parallel World Pharmacy“ (2023), „Fluffy Paradise“ (2024), „The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic“ (2024), „Solo Leveling“ (2024), „Onimusha“ (2023)