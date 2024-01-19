„Kinosaate“ 224. saade.Foto: Kollaaž (kaadrid filmidest „Vaesekesed“ ja „Saltburn)“
„KINOSAADE“ 224. OSA | Kas Zack Snyderi “Rebel Moon” on parem kui “Star Wars”?
2023 on läbi saanud ja pikema pausi järel oleme saatega tagasi. Pühade ajal sai palju filme vaadatud, seal hulgas paljud eelmise aasta parimad, et valmistuda aasta kokkuvõtteks. Arutame läbi kõik viimase aja suurimad filmid, proovime põhjendada viimase Zack Snyderi filmi puudujääke, räägime läbi kõik suuremad koomikute etteasted ja palju muud. Tihedalt täis saade. Head kuulamist ja vaatamist.
„Kinosaade“ on taskuhääling, kus kino Artis programmijuht Ra Ragnar Novod, Forum Cinemas programmispetsialist Henryk Johan Novod ning kultuurikriitik Raiko Puust võtavad igal nädalal läbi uued filmid ja seriaalid ning ka olulisemad filmiuudised.
„Kinosaate“ 224. saates arutavad Ragnar, Henryk ja Raiko nende filmide ja seriaalide üle, mida on nad vahepeal koduste vahendite (Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV+ jne) abil vaadanud („Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire“, „Bahubali: The Beginning“, „Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer“, „Saltburn“, „Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget“, „Centaurworld“ jpm!)
Lisaks anname ülevaate uutest kinofilmidest: „Tänupüha“, „Täiuslikud päevad“, „Aquaman ja kadunud kuningriik“, „Tõotatud maa“, „Vaesekesed“, „Poiss ja haigur“.
Mida on Raiko kodus vaadanud?
„Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire“ (2023), „Salaar“ (2023), „When Evil Lurks“ (2023), „Underwater“ (2020), „Quiz Lady“ (2023), „The Holdovers“ (2023), „Infinity Pool“ (2023), „Trevor Noah: Where Was I“ (2023), „Bahubali: The Beginning“ (2015), „Birth/Rebirth“ (2023), „Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor“ (2023), „Ricky Gervais: Armageddon“ (2023), „The Girl on the Train“ (2016), „30 Days of Night“ (2007), „Baahubali 2: The Conclusion“ (2017), „30 Days of Night: Dark Days“ (2010), „Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer“ (2023), „The Number 23“ (2007), „Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.“ (2023), „Riddick“ (2013), „A History Of Violence“ (2005), „The Dark“ (2005), „Alita: Battle Angel“ (2019), „Saltburn“ (2023), „The Abyss“ (1989), „Blue Eyed Samurai“ (2023), „Parallel World Pharmacy“ (2023), „Fluffy Paradise“ (2024), „The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic“ (2024), „Solo Leveling“ (2024), „Onimusha“ (2023)
Mida on Ragnar ja Henryk kodus vaadanud?
Henryk: „Rick and Morty“ (2013– ), „Centaurworld“ (2021), „I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson“ (2019– ), „The Fall of the House of Usher“ (2023), „Cinderella“ (1950), „The Bodyguard“ (1992), „Ricky Gervais: Armageddon“ (2023), „Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer“ (2023), „Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget“ (2023)
Ragnar: „Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget“ (2023), „The Current War: Director’s Cut“ (2017), „Underwater“ (2020), „Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire“ (2023), „The Truman Show“ (1998), „Leave the World Behind“ (2023), „Society of the Snow“ (2023), „Blue Eye Samurai“ (2023), „Rick and Morty“ (2013– ), „Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer“ (2023), „Ricky Gervais: Armageddon“ (2023), „Die Hard 2“ (1990), „Silent Night“ (2023)
Vaata seda episoodi ka Youtube’is:
