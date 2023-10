TONDID KOPUTAVAD UKSELE? Halloween'il on korraldatud veriseid kiremõrvu ning mürgitatud laste komme tsüaniidiga

The #TrickorTreatMurder was the murder of Peter Fabiano at the hands of Joan Rabel & Goldyne Pizer on #Halloween

night, 1957. Rabel, obsessed with Peter's wife, Betty, wanted him out of the way. Pizer, the shooter, would do anything to please Rabel. #Killerwomen #truecrime pic.twitter.com/HmtMpPOFBt