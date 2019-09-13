PRAEGU KUUM
VEEBIÄMBER: Eestit tutvustaval tuhandete jälgijatega Facebooki lehel jagatakse rassistlikku materjali (1)

Ohtuleht.ee, täna, 12:57
KuvatõmmisFoto: Facebook/estonia.eesti
Peaaegu 50 000 jälgijaga Facebooki grupp „Estonia“ on seni oma jälgijatega jaganud Eesti saavutusi välismaailmas ning meie silmapaistvaid programme ja projekte. Kui grupis on varemgi jagatud sisu, mis paneb veidi kulmu kergitama, siis alates neljapäeva õhtust on lehele postitatud materjali, mis on kas täiesti seosetu või viitab rassismile.

Neljapäeva õhtul ilmus postitus, milles jagati Korea teleseriaali muusikat. Selle juurde oli kirjutatud, „Estonia is totally pro Empires who honor Kingdoms“.

KuvatõmmisFoto: Facebook/estonia.eesti

Ühes järgnevas postituses kirjutati osaliselt suurte tähtedega, „THere IS ONE ANTI NEGRO BASTARDS IN OUR TEAM, ON PAGE, We Will Find out Who they are,“.

KuvatõmmisFoto: Facebook/estonia.eesti

Mõned tunnid hiljem jagati lehel uuesti sama Korea seriaali muusikat. Juures oli tekst, „Soul of this page. But we so racist, we even not sure if we want Chinese or Japanese. ''Something Asian'' but not Korean or some unknowns, nothing personal, just talking about the likeness. IS like the ideal side of the sword. China and Japan - are the two ideal sides of the same sword!“

KuvatõmmisFoto: Facebook/estonia.eesti

Õhtulehel pole õnnestunud grupi haldajaga kontakti saada.

1 KOMMENTAAR

i
täna, 13:17
Instagrammis sama lugu

