Vaata, kes pälvisid Ameerika Filmiakadeemialt Oscari nominatsiooni 

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Parim täispikk animafilm

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Parim originaalmuusika



Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

Parim originaallaul

"All the Stars" (Black Panther)

"I'll Fight" (RBG)

"The Place Where Lost Things Go" (Mary Poppins Returns)

"Shallow" (A Star Is Born)

"When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings" (The Ballad of Buster Skruggs)