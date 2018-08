I haven't been bodyshamed for a long time. But yesterday I received a letter stating: "Helen, loose 5kg, and you'll be hot!" 🤮 • I can't say that I didn't feel anything when I read it. I didn't feel bad about myself, I didn't start to think that I am fat because a random person said so but I did feel bad about the guy. • I can't imagine a life where I don't have any of the true values and my life is just about looks and what the outside world thinks of me. And yeah, spreading beliefs that a completely healthy woman is fat, is equally awful. I believe that if you don't appreciate what really matters, you can not have genuine happiness in life as well. • I am happy that I am confident enought not to have my self image shaken because of others opinion but there are so many people who might take these comments to heart. I just want to say that don't let anyone tell you what you are and what you are not! Maybe exept your doctors medical opinion 😊 #wowyager #loveyourself #armastaennast 📸@taavitonnisson

