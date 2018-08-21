Noormees, kes avastas 2015. aastal Whitney Houstoni ainsa tütre oimetuna vanniveest, on nüüd ka ise surnud.
TMZ.comi teatel tappis Bobbi Kristina Browni sõbrana tuntud Max Lomase ilmselt üledoos. Noormees, kes väidetavalt oli aastaid tagasi olnud Bobbi Kristina kallim, leiti teadvuseta seisundist oma sõbra vannitoast. Tema juures oli süstal. Lomas viidi lähimasse haiglasse, kus ta hiljem suri.
Bobbi Kristina's ex boyfriend Max Lomas: Allegations of battery, charges for drug dealing and fire arm possession The young man, who was with Nick Gordon when he found Bobbi, has an interesting history Bobbi Kristina Brown was discovered face down in a bath tub on Saturday by her husband Nick Gordon and ex boyfriend Max Lomas. Questions have been asked as to why Max was with Nick at the time and what contact Bobbi had been having with him over the last few weeks. Troubling Max, 24, has a rather chequered history as it has emerged he was charged with two counts of battery back in 2011, although these were later dropped. Last month he was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of anxiety drug Alprazolam, and possession of a firearm. He was initially arrested after his 18-year-old girlfriend Danyela Bradley’s family told police they thought Max was holding her hostage. The police report seen by RadarOnline includes the following from Officer M. Matthews: “I was advised by Sgt Desrosiers that family members were worried about Danyela Bradley being held against her will by Maxwell Lomas, who was possibly drugging her so she would not run away. truHipHopTv📺 #truHipHopTv #MaxLomas #BobbiKristina #NickGordon
Just Max Lomas oli see, kes tõmbas Bobbi Kristina Browni vannist välja ning püüdis teda koos tema elukaaslase Nick Gordoniga elustada. Whitney Houstoni tütar oli pool aastat koomas ning suri 26. juunil 2015 teadvusele tulemata. Neiu oli vaid 22aastane.
