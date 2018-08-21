View this post on Instagram

Bobbi Kristina's ex boyfriend Max Lomas: Allegations of battery, charges for drug dealing and fire arm possession The young man, who was with Nick Gordon when he found Bobbi, has an interesting history Bobbi Kristina Brown was discovered face down in a bath tub on Saturday by her husband Nick Gordon and ex boyfriend Max Lomas. Questions have been asked as to why Max was with Nick at the time and what contact Bobbi had been having with him over the last few weeks. Troubling Max, 24, has a rather chequered history as it has emerged he was charged with two counts of battery back in 2011, although these were later dropped. Last month he was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of anxiety drug Alprazolam, and possession of a firearm. He was initially arrested after his 18-year-old girlfriend Danyela Bradley's family told police they thought Max was holding her hostage. The police report seen by RadarOnline includes the following from Officer M. Matthews: "I was advised by Sgt Desrosiers that family members were worried about Danyela Bradley being held against her will by Maxwell Lomas, who was possibly drugging her so she would not run away.