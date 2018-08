EVERYONE MUST DO THIS EXERCISE. This is life changing. Pelvic floor and lower abs. Reasons to work the pelvic floor: better sex, better control over bladder and 💩 , fitter body (particularly abs), more youthful body, more stamina...for women: easier childbirth and recovery...the list goes on. In class, I explain the sensation of exercising the pelvic floor as having to pee and holding it. Learning to release the muscles slowly is vital. So contract, then slowly release. You will see that my lower belly puffs up. This will happen with you too...think about pulling it in with the muscles, as this happens. You will get extra out of the workout! 3 sets of 10 and you can bend the knees if you want. I know it’s a ton of info...but SO IMPORTANT #wegotthis2018

A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Aug 9, 2018 at 8:29am PDT