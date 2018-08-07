The #DuchessofSussex spent her 37th birthday at #PrinceHarry’s BFF’s wedding on Saturday, August 4, and of course, we’re here to talk about her latest outfit. But what some dubbed a “wardrobe malfunction”—when #MeghanMarkle’s black lace bra peeked out over the buttons of her $328 #ClubMonaco dress—we call a chic fashion statement, even though the queen probably wouldn’t approve. After all, can’t a gal wear her (albeit gorgeous) birthday knickers in peace? #TheDuchess was quick to “recover” from her brassiere’s debut by buttoning up her color-blocked Club Monaco dress a little higher (we’re assuming that there’s a “no-show bra” #royalprotocol she had to follow here). She paired the now sold-out frock with her go-to #Aquazzura heels, #PhilipTreacy hat, black leather belt and woven clutch. Bra-show or no, we think Meghan looks stunning. What about you? Here’s hoping her big 3-7 included lots of cake and a special toast, too. 👸🏽🥂🍰🙌

