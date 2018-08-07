Meghan Markle sai eelmisel laupäeval 37aastaseks, kuid tähtsa päeva veetis ta hoopis pulmas. Vastse Sussexi hertsoginna välimus on aga paljudel kondiks hambus.
Prints Harry hurmav abikaasa kandis Harry sõbra Charlie von Straubenzee ja Daisy Jenksi pulmas šikki Club Monaco kleiti, Aquazzura kingi ja Philip Treacy kübarat.
The #DuchessofSussex spent her 37th birthday at #PrinceHarry’s BFF’s wedding on Saturday, August 4, and of course, we’re here to talk about her latest outfit. But what some dubbed a “wardrobe malfunction”—when #MeghanMarkle’s black lace bra peeked out over the buttons of her $328 #ClubMonaco dress—we call a chic fashion statement, even though the queen probably wouldn’t approve. After all, can’t a gal wear her (albeit gorgeous) birthday knickers in peace? #TheDuchess was quick to “recover” from her brassiere’s debut by buttoning up her color-blocked Club Monaco dress a little higher (we’re assuming that there’s a “no-show bra” #royalprotocol she had to follow here). She paired the now sold-out frock with her go-to #Aquazzura heels, #PhilipTreacy hat, black leather belt and woven clutch. Bra-show or no, we think Meghan looks stunning. What about you? Here’s hoping her big 3-7 included lots of cake and a special toast, too. 👸🏽🥂🍰🙌
Mitmed kommentaatorid heidavad talle siiski ette matuselikult tumedat üldmuljet - ent märksa rohkem on neid, keda Meghani väike äpardus tuld ja tõrva printsima pani.
Meghan stepped out in dark-colour like someone attending a funeral, and did she deliberately flaunt her bra for the camera?. The bride,27, and groom, 30, look young and cute, but Meghan stole the show with her deliberate wardrobe malfunction.- https://t.co/4y2yDG3csw— Joy Musa (@Joywesey) August 4, 2018
Nimelt paljastas tuulehoog korraks hertsoginna musta pitsrinnahoidja. Paljud on veendunud, et Meghan rikkus kuninglikku etiketti meelega. Endine näitlejanna olla teadlikult pluusinööbi lahti jätnud, et ilmarahvas tema seksikat ihupesu näeks.
"Meghan astus esile tumedas rõivas, nagu läheks matusele, ja kas ta välgutas meelega kaamerate ees oma rinnahoidjat? Pruut, 27, ja peig, 30, näevad noored ja nunnud välja, aga Meghan tõmbas tahtliku rõivaviperusega kogu tähelepanu enese peale," kirjutab üks kuri kommentaator.
