Some may think this video is Gross. “Whyyy did you do that? Ahhhh nooooo!” Was the first verbal response I got when I shared it to a close friend. But I just laughed. Because to me what is actually “gross” is how much shame people feel for their body being in its natural state. Not everyone naturally has body hair, but those that do (especially those that society identifies as “female”) are taught from a young age that their hair is disgusting. Not of their identity. Not pleasant for others. Something to be ashamed of and removed. The fact that we exist at all is a pure miracle. It’s complex and incredible. What it takes for the hair to exist on your body, should you have it, is a wonderful maze of science that requires a perfect combination of occurrences. Your hair is there to protect You from the suns rays, the environment, and even bacteria that clings to the body by bringing it farther from your skin. It’s functional. A part of your mechanics. So get rid of it if You like, but do it because that’s how You want to maintain your machine. Because hair or not- ugly is a feeling not an aesthetic. No amount of shaving or waxing will ever create true beauty. #WhatsTheFuzzAbout #EducateDontHate #BEardYOURSELF #genderqueer #Gendefluid #lgbtq #bodypositive #effyourbeautystandards #GenderIsTheMatrix @connor_landhauser

A post shared by Rain Dove (@raindovemodel) on May 23, 2018 at 9:08am PDT