Hi. It is the beginning of the summer . And this is a 👙 selfie. And it probably won’t be the last . No apologies. Because I cannot quite believe I am posting pictures of myself in bikinis still 😃I get asked all the time how many times I work out a week 💪🏻. 3 times minimum ... 4 ideally.. 45 mins to an hour . Can’t run at the mo so I do a mixture strength and cardio ... i have so much to be grateful for... my kids are number one but right behind them at no 2 is how my fitness journey has made me feel . If I’m groggy, sluggish, negative it always sorts me out ... if you are starting ... start slow.. set small goals.. achievable goals.. you will get to where you want to be. I did. And if I did. ( after years of yo-yo dieting and binge exercise) You can. #ownyourgoals #fitness #motivation

