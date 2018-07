Meghan Markle’s dad slams the Royal family, raging: “I don’t care if Harry never speaks to me again.” Amid his scathing rant Thomas Markle hinted at his true feelings: “If Meghan never speaks to me again, I don’t know how I can go on without my heart breaking.” Read the full story by following the link in our bio.👆 #meghanmarkle #thomasmarkle #princeharry #harryandmeghan #royalfamily #duchessofsussex

A post shared by The Sun (@thesun) on Jul 29, 2018 at 4:42am PDT