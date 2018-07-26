Endine pornotäht Jenna Jameson (44) demonstreerib Instagramis tubli kaalukaotust.
Aprillis kolmanda lapse, tütar Batel Lu Bittoni saanud Jenna on sestsaadik alla võtnud 25 kilo. Pornokuulsus kiidab trendikat ketodieeti, mis piirab rangelt süsivesikute söömist.
Thought I’d post a #motivationmonday #beforeandafter of my total weightloss. On the right I weight 187. On the left I’m a strong 130. I was lethargic and struggled with the easiest of tasks like walking in the beach sand with Batelli. 😞 I felt slow mentally and physically. I took the pic on the right for a body positive post I was going to do and decided against it because I felt anything but fucking positive. I’m now a little under 4 months on the #ketodiet and it’s not only given me physical results, I feel happier, smarter, and much more confident. I also want to let y’all know how much your amazing support means to me. I know you loved me heavy, and now... but your journeys inspire me to keep inspiring you. Thank you for going on this journey with me. I love you guys! #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation #ketotransformation #fitmom
Jameson kinnitab, et muutused seisnevad enamas kui vaid kaalunumbris.
"Olin letargiline ja nägin vaeva isegi kõige kergemate ülesannetega nagu lapsega rannaliival jalutamine. Tundsin, et olen nii vaimselt kui ka füüsiliselt soiku jäänud."
Time for a fitness/weight loss update. Wow, simply wow. I’ve officially lost over 45 pounds. I’ve started to implement a bit of exercise and I’m seeing immediate results. I guess muscle memory is a thing. I stopped paying attention to the scale because I’m not really losing weight anymore, just losing inches. I’m feeling satisfied with my progress physically, but an awesome byproduct of this ketogenic lifestyle is I feel sharper mentally. I’m starting to allow myself a weekly treat which is nice! Also, I’m still breastfeeding and my supply is healthy as ever! So to all of you that are wanting to start a weight loss journey, look at me! It can be done! Even with a toddler! Bra by @behrbras #ketotransformation #weightlossjourney #fitmom #transformationtuesday #weightlosstransformation
Nüüd tunneb Jenna end õnnelikumana, nutikamana - "ja palju-palju enesekindlamana".
Bateli isa on Jamesoni kihlatu, briljandiärimees Lior Bitton. Ekskallima Tito Ortizega, kellest Jenna läks lahku 2013, on tal kaheksa-aastased kaksikud.
