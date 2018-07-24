Rumer Willis on aastate jooksul katsetanud kord lühikesi, kord pikki, kord brünette, kord punaseid juukseid. Aga nüüd ei tunne staaritütart enam äragi!
Isalt tahtejõulise lõuajoone pärinud Rumer uhkeldab nüüd pikkade blondide juuksekiharatega.
What an incredible evening celebrating women. Honored to have been there to witness such love and support for each other. #whywewearblack #75thgoldenglobes Thank you to my dream team for helping me put together this amazing ensemble and especially to @leannemarshallofficial for this unbelievable gown. Tap for credits
