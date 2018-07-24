Demi Moore'i ja Bruce Willise tütart Rumerit ei tunne enam äragi! (0)

, 24. juuli 2018, 12:00
Rumer Willis 14. juulil. (Janet Gough / AFF-USA.COM)

Rumer Willis on aastate jooksul katsetanud kord lühikesi, kord pikki, kord brünette, kord punaseid juukseid. Aga nüüd ei tunne staaritütart enam äragi!

Isalt tahtejõulise lõuajoone pärinud Rumer uhkeldab nüüd pikkade blondide juuksekiharatega.

 

I just thought my hair looked cool....🤓

A post shared by Rumer Willis (@rumerwillis) on

