Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank would like to invite members of the public to join their wedding on 12 October, 2018, to attend inside the Precincts of Windsor Castle. Members of the public who would like to attend can fill in an application form (for more information see the link in our bio on our profile page). 1,200 members of the public will be able to view the arrival of the congregation and Members of the Royal Family, listen to a live broadcast of the Marriage Service and watch the start of the procession as the couple depart at the end of the Wedding ceremony.

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) on Jul 18, 2018 at 3:42am PDT