MÄLUMÄNG | Kas suudad ära arvata nende tuntud filmide pealkirjadest puuduvad sõnad?

, 17. juuli 2018, 23:49
Stseen filmist "Jurassic World" (ILM/Universal Pictures/Amblin Entert)

Õhtulehe veebis ilmub iga päev mälumäng, mille teema oleneb päevast ja meie ümber toimuvast. Kui hästi läheb sul mälumängu lahendamine täna ja kui oled mängu jaganud, siis kas sinu sõbrad saavad hakkama paremini või hoopis halvemini?

"Ant-Man and ........." (2018)

"..........: A Star Wars Story" (2018)?

"Raging ............." (1980)?

"The Nice ..........." (2016)?

"Thelma & ........." (1991)?

"Requiem for a ..........." (2000)?

"Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless ..........." (2004)

"The Shape of ..........." (2017)?

"Jurassic World: Fallen .........." (2018)?

"Harry Potter and the ..............'s Stone" (2001)?

Vastatud 0/10
Vastasid 3/10 küsimusele õigesti!

