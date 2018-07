Heres the story - a year ago we were ready for a baby, but it didn’t happen. This year has been a lesson of patience and prayer and now our prayers have been answered. We are beyond excited that we are now expecting! Thanks for your support and kind wishes! This child is already so loved. We cant wait.

A post shared by Daniel Levi Viinalass (@danielviinalass) on Oct 23, 2017 at 6:14am PDT