Sotsiaalmeedia avab võluva paralleelmaailma, mis annab julgematele võimaluse end väljendada avameelsete piltide kaudu. Teie ees on viis kohalikku ja välismaist staari, kes on kuulsad ka oma paljastavate piltide poolest.
Esiviisikut juhib Ameerika seltskonnaelu- ja tõsielustaar Kim Kardashian, kelle kurvid on kuulsamad kui tema tegevused. 37-aastane Kim on üks Kardashiani klanni õdedest, kes naudib abieluõnne Ameerika räppari ja muusika Kanye Westiga.
Oma kehavõlusid armastab paljastada ka 25-aastane lauljanna Miley Cyrus. Kantrilaulja Billy Ray Cyruse tütar on kuulus oma julge eneseväljenduse poolest. Kõneainet on tekitanud nii tema olematud kostüümid kui suhe kanepiga. 2013. aastal esines ameeriklanna tuhandete fännide ees MTV muusikaauhindadel ning läitis kanepisigareti keset kontserti. 2015. aasta MTV muusikaauhindade jagamisele astus Miley punase vaiba pidulikule üritusele poolpaljalt, kehakatteks hõbedane kostüüm, mis kattis napilt ära delikaatsemad paigad.
Miley tekitas furoori ka aastal 2015, kui avaldas singli "Wrecking Ball", mis pärineb neiu neljandalt albumilt "Bangerz". Peale kriitikute heakskiidu said lauljanna fännid ka rõõmustada hittloo muusikavideo üle, milles Cyrus taas enda keha paljastas.
Oma kauneid kurve on siin-seal välgatanud ka RnB staar Rihanna. Barbadoselt pärit lauljatar on figureerinud paljastavates rõivastes nii punasel vaibal kui sotsiaalmeedias.
Ei saa mainimata jätta ka 2014. aastal valminud muusikavideot, "Can´t Remember to Forget You", mille peaosas säras Shakira, kuid mille kaadrid olid rohkem kui paljastavad!
Kodumaistest staaridest jääb sotsiaalmeedias pilk peale Singapuris resideeruva endise missi ja modelli, Liis Raudsepa (neiupõlvenimega Lass - toim.) Instagrami kontol. Möödunud aasta kevadel ärimees Tarmo Raudsepaga abieluranda sõudnud Liis kasvatab tütar Alexandra Sofiat ning postitab vahepeal vallatuid pilte sotsiaalmeediasse.
Julgete kaadritega ei ole silma jäänud ainult naised. Meie oma kodumaine "iluspoiss" ehk Eesti päritolu Ameerika näitleja ja modell Johann Urb rõõmustab aegajalt enda Instagrami sõpru piltidega, mis kui otse mõnest iluajakirjast võetud.
Meest on ehk inspireerinud joogaõpetajast ja modellist abikaasa Rachel Emma Pringle.
There are an infinite amount of truths in this life. What is yours? When you read a book and everything in it resonates except for one tiny thing, Don’t cave and think, “I guess this is me too.” Stand strong and know that your unique perspective is worthy. Make and take those adjustments as your own. This life wouldn’t exist without you. Without me. Without us. We are all special golden threads stemming from oneness. All here to ignite each other to our own truth. Our own love that is activated from the knowing that what we feel is truth, IS. I believe in pleasure, in expansion, in flexibility and in flow. I believe in the practice, in appreciation, of forgiveness and taking responsibility. I believe in play, In crying our eyes out, in observing our reactions to grow past old barriers. I believe in receiving myself over and over again so I can there fore receive you. I believe that we don’t have to like everyone all the time. And I believe we can fall in love with someone we just met. I believe that this life is glorious and I created it as such. I believe that you can drink a bottle of prosecco on an empty stomach with your husband at noon, naked in the sun on the Adriatic sea and then write what’s in your heart. What do you believe?? #pleasure #passion #exposed #fullexpression #desire #love #lovers #play #ponder #observe #wonder #witness shot by my baby @urbjohann
The WILD in me honors The WILD in you 🔥They journey of self discovery is the greatest adventure I’ve ever been on. I choose it every day. I choose to understand myself, my actions, my reactions, my thoughts, my pain and my joy. Why we are the way we are. ✨ I’m so grateful for the times that I hated my body. That I disrespected myself. That I allowed others to disrespect me. That I shamed, blamed and guilted myself. That I believed I wasn’t enough, or worthy. ✨ Because without that struggle I would never know how good it feels to triumph. To realize that the stories I told myself were NOT true. That the truth is that YOU and I are already WHOLE. We are divine in our expression. It is only our perspective around something that makes us think differently. 🌹 The beauty of coming to see and receive ourselves is to know both the pain and the pleasure of this magnificent adventure. To open to our hearts, to feel our love boundless, limitless. To love ourselves fiercely. ✨ I honor you. Wherever you are in your journey. You are not alone. Your power is undeniable. And with the willingness to continue to meet yourself, you will know over and over again, you are perfect exactly as you are. ❤️ Come get Wild with me next Saturday 3/24 LINK IN BIO 🔥 #wildwoman #expression #adventure #presence #expansion #divinity #pain #pleasure shot by @andrewthrawimage
... kellega mees tegi 5 aastat kestnud suhte ametlikuks selle aasta kevadel.
0 kommentaari