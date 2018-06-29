Londoni kõrghoones puhkes tulekahju (0)

, 29. juuni 2018, 16:01
Londoni tuletõrjujad võitlevad leekidega 21-korruselises elumajas, vahendab Daily Mail. Mures elanikud seisavad tänaval ja vaatavad pealt, tossu on näha aga kogu Londonis.

Tulekahju algas hoone 12. korrusel asuvast korterist kella poole ühe paiku päeval, selle põhjus pole hetkel teada. Tuletõrjesse helistas üle 80 kortermaja elaniku. 21 korrusega majas on 99 korterit. Kohapeal on 35 tuletõrjujat, kes tule leviku üsna kiiresti takistasid. Paks suits hõljub Londoni kohal endiselt.

Kuivade ilmade tõttu on inglise tuletõrjujad hõivatud ka metsatulekahjude kustutamisega.

2017. aasta juunis puhkes sarnane tulekahju 24-korruselises Grenfell Toweris. Tragöödias hukkus 72 inimest.

