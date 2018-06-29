Londoni tuletõrjujad võitlevad leekidega 21-korruselises elumajas, vahendab Daily Mail. Mures elanikud seisavad tänaval ja vaatavad pealt, tossu on näha aga kogu Londonis.

Tulekahju algas hoone 12. korrusel asuvast korterist kella poole ühe paiku päeval, selle põhjus pole hetkel teada. Tuletõrjesse helistas üle 80 kortermaja elaniku. 21 korrusega majas on 99 korterit. Kohapeal on 35 tuletõrjujat, kes tule leviku üsna kiiresti takistasid. Paks suits hõljub Londoni kohal endiselt.

Firefighters are tackling a fire at a 12th floor flat in #MileEnd The fire is very visible and the Brigade's 999 Control Officers have taken more than 80 calls to the fire. https://t.co/5bdeWXNtt0 © @MediocreDave pic.twitter.com/RroTOd0DU2

Thankfully the fire looks like it has been taken out. Now praying everyone is safe.



The UK, London and the poor were not ready for another Grenfell. Luckily, this tower block probably didn’t have the Grenfell style gladding. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Oztrzhz4f4