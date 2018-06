I LOVE this idea to reduce single-use plastic waste!! Let’s #stopsucking .... on straws and make a move away from plastics that aren’t reusable this #PlasticFreeJuly. Start with the straw in July and see if you can start new habits that will stick. Follow @plasticfreejuly to get some ideas. #Repost @plasticfreejuly ・・・ Here’s a creative idea to reduce disposable coffee cups. @emupointcafe has a basket of reusable cups for people to use for takeaway coffee and then return next time. Great to see business taking practical steps to be part of the solution!

A post shared by Melissa Joan Hart (@melissajoanhart) on Jun 22, 2018 at 7:34pm PDT