Koogiboss Buddy Valastro näeb salenemise järel välja nagu superstaar! (0)

, 20. juuni 2018, 13:20
Prindi
Koogiboss Buddy Valastro mullu suvel. (VIDA PRESS)

TLC tõsielusarjast "Koogiboss" tuntud Buddy Valastro näitab sotsiaalmeedias oma uuenenenud välimust.

Mitme tõsielusarja staarist kokandusguru, kes peab New Jerseys pagariäri Carlos' Bakery, seletas värskes postituses, et paljud on temalt salenemise kohta küsinud.

"Tahtsin teiega jagada, et olen kasutanud Optavia programmi," kirjutas 41aastane Valastro. "Mulle ei maksta, et ma seda ütleksin," toonitas Koogiboss ning lisas, et kõik inimesed on erinevad. "Tee seda, mis sulle sobib, aga mina teen praegu seda ja olen seni tulemustega väga rahul!"

Jaga artiklit

Viimased Loe kõiki ›
Loetumad Loe kõiki ›

0 kommentaari

Kommenteerimistingimused

VEEL RUBRIIGIS EESTI

VEEL RUBRIIGIS ILM JA LOODUS

VEEL RUBRIIGIS KIIKSUD

VEEL RUBRIIGIS KRIMI

VEEL RUBRIIGIS MAAILM

Päevatoimetaja

Triinu Laan
Telefon 51993733
Triinu.laan@ohtuleht.ee

Õhtuleht sotsiaalmeedias

Õhtuleht Mobiilis