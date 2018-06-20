TLC tõsielusarjast "Koogiboss" tuntud Buddy Valastro näitab sotsiaalmeedias oma uuenenenud välimust.
Mitme tõsielusarja staarist kokandusguru, kes peab New Jerseys pagariäri Carlos' Bakery, seletas värskes postituses, et paljud on temalt salenemise kohta küsinud.
A lot of people have been asking me how I’ve slimmed down lately so I just wanted to share that I’ve used the Optavia program. Im not being paid to say this and it should be noted that I think every body is different and you should do whatever suits you but this is what I’m doing and I’m very happy with the results so far!
"Tahtsin teiega jagada, et olen kasutanud Optavia programmi," kirjutas 41aastane Valastro. "Mulle ei maksta, et ma seda ütleksin," toonitas Koogiboss ning lisas, et kõik inimesed on erinevad. "Tee seda, mis sulle sobib, aga mina teen praegu seda ja olen seni tulemustega väga rahul!"
