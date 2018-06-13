FOTO | Värsked suvetuuled: blogija Paljas Porgand on leidnud hingesugulase

Even if it tears you apart, even if it burns your soul or breaks your heart, when life’s paths diverge sometimes letting go is the only decision a couple could make. It shows strength not weakness to sever ties, especially if it is the last thing either of you ever wanted or expected. We do however respect each other enough to walk away from a life that doesn't serve either of us anymore. Therefore, we ask you to respect our choices without further inquiry into this. Our relationship has been both significant and important chapters in our lives, but like all good things, this too must come to an end. We both would sincerely appreciate any and all considerations regarding this matter. Thank you. @ukusuviste & @paljasporgand

A post shared by UKU SUVISTE (@ukusuviste) on Nov 25, 2017 at 8:06am PST