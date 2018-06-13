FOTO | Värsked suvetuuled: blogija Paljas Porgand on leidnud hingesugulase

Tuntud elustiiliblogija Paljas Porgand ehk Merilin Taimre elus puhuvad värsked suvetuuled.
Hiljuti postitas neiu enda Instagram story´sse pildi, kus hoiab enda embuses tundmatut noormeest - nokkmütsi ja t-särgiga härra nägu on aga ära kaetud hiiglasliku südame-emotikoniga. Pildi juurde on lisanud Merilin mõtte: "Hoian oma käte vahel üht kaunimat hinge."
Võtsime ühendust Meriliniga, et uurida lähemalt, kes on tema salapärane pildil olev sõber. "Ma praegu igaljuhul veel seda ei kommenteeri," jääb Taimre salapäraseks.
Merilin on kooselu jaganud laulja Uku Suvistega. Möödunud aasta lõpus teatasid noored enda lahkuminekust sotsiaalmeedia vahendusel. "Isegi kui see kisub su kaheks, rebib su hinge katki, kui eluteed lähevad lahku, siis lahtilaskmine on ainus otsus, mida üks paar teha saab," kirjutas Uku enda Instagrami kontol.
Even if it tears you apart, even if it burns your soul or breaks your heart, when life’s paths diverge sometimes letting go is the only decision a couple could make. It shows strength not weakness to sever ties, especially if it is the last thing either of you ever wanted or expected. We do however respect each other enough to walk away from a life that doesn't serve either of us anymore. Therefore, we ask you to respect our choices without further inquiry into this. Our relationship has been both significant and important chapters in our lives, but like all good things, this too must come to an end. We both would sincerely appreciate any and all considerations regarding this matter. Thank you. @ukusuviste & @paljasporgand
0 kommentaari