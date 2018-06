Reconstruction is no joke. Not going to lie... I’ve struggled with this surgery. My amazing Dr. Jay Orringer keeps reminding me it’s only been 3 weeks and I’m up and about, not taking any pain pills and generally doing well considering I had 3 surgical sites and 10 hours of surgery. Still.... I struggle. I think emotionally this is rough along with physically being unable to do a lot of things I enjoy. This is yet another humbling moment that cancer has bestowed upon me and for that, I’m thankful. Things could be so much worse. So yes, I’m blessed. In so many ways. #reconstruction

