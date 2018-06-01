Vaat, mida jooga inimesega teeb - maikuus neljanda lapse sünnitanud Hilaria Baldwin praalib sotsiaalmeedias oma lameda kõhuga.
Alec Baldwini 34aastane naine jagas 31. mail sotsiaalmeedias fotot oma sünnitusjärgsest vormist. Kõhtu pole peaaegu ollagi!
"Tegin parempoolse pildi kaks päeva tagasi," kirjutas ta. "Kõik kehad on erinevad, aga ma usun, et tuleb püsida võimalikult aktiivne."
9 months to 12 days postpartum (I took the photo on the right two days ago). Every body is different, but I believe in staying as active as possible. There were so many moments when I didn’t want to work out this pregnancy. Showing up is the most difficult challenge. I had to drag myself out and do even a little. Consistency helped me so much though...because the body wants attention and wants to be moved. So important for your circulation, your health, your happiness, and for your strength. I just started being able to workout yesterday. Slow and steady. Nothing crazy. Each birth is different and your doctor will be able to advise you on when you can begin. When you can, be patient with your body. You have been through so much and created something so precious. Know that day by day, movement by movement, you will regain your strength and feel amazing. #wegotthis2018
Joogatreenerist Hilaria kinnitab, et raseduse ajal leidus arvukalt hetki, mil ta poleks tahtnud trenni teha. Kuid ta võttis end kokku. "Kõige raskem on kohale ilmuda," innustab ta lapseootajaid.
