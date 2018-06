They say life is about timing. I learned this lesson at age 18, when I chose to play a light tennis schedule because I wanted to go to fashion school. Some criticized my decision, but I knew I had two loves--tennis and fashion--and had to find a way to make them coexist. After 15 years of false starts, and people in fashion telling me "no," it only only drove me to work harder. As a result, I discovered what it meant to invest in myself, and I allowed that belief in myself to drive me to reach my dream. Today, I am proud to launch @serena , my own online shop. Never stop believing in yourself, you're worth it. #BeSeenBeHeard

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on May 30, 2018 at 6:00am PDT