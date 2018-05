A Service Dog named Ellie, short for Eleanor Rigby caused quite a stir at Tampa airport yesterday. The 2 year old yellow lab went into labor before boarding a plane to Philadelphia. Tampa Fire Rescue delivered 7 puppies; 6 girls and 1 boy. Congratulation to the new mom and safe travels🛫✈️

A post shared by Kristin Hamilton (@kristinhamiltonkwcom) on May 26, 2018 at 9:01am PDT