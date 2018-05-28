It’s an #EPIC ring for an epic time in #MariahCarey’s life… This is how friend and jeweller #WilfredoRosado described the 35 carat #platinum #engagementring that he designed for #JamesPacker’s recent #proposal to iconic diva Mariah. The magnificent #emeraldcut #diamond is balanced by two simple tapered baguette side #diamonds. The ring is larger than any of Packer’s previous wives and larger than #Beyonce and #KimKardashian’s rings combined! For perspective, #JenniferAniston has a 10 carat ring, Kim Kardashian’s is 15 carat and Beyonce's is an 18 carat. Even classic diva #ElizabethTaylor’s famous #Krupp diamond was a mere 33 carats, making Mariah’s the largest #celebrityengagement ring of our time. Some reports put the value at around $10 million… The ring also reveals billionaire Packer's romantic side - he requested a small space on the band so he could later engrave a special sentiment to Carey. Jeweller Rosado said "He wanted to create something very rare and very #beautiful around this diamond he chose, and I followed his lead."

