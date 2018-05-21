IMEKAUNIS! Kuningakoda avaldas noorpaari ametlikud pulmafotod (17)

, 21. mai 2018, 17:09
Kensingtoni loss avaldas ametlikud pulmafotod, mille autor Alexi Lubomirski oli teinud ka prints Harry ja Meghan Markle'i kihlusportreed.

Meghan istub mustvalgel pulmafotol trepil oma unelmate printsi jalgade vahel - Daily Maili teatel pole Briti kuningakojas ükski pruutpaar nii julge ja intiimse klõpsuga hakkama saanud. Sussexi hertsogipaar tänab fotoga kõiki, kes laupäeval nende pulmadest osa said. 

17 kommentaari

Õ
Õelus  /   19:44, 21. mai 2018
Meghani ema on pildil kenakene, kuid kostüümi värv on väga sarnane kuninganna kostüûmile. Kuskil oli kirjas, et teiste kuningakoja naiste kleidid peavad olema heledamad ja pastelsema värviga, et et mitte varjutada kuningannat. Samuti ei tohi olla sarnase värviga. Vaadake Camilla ja Kate'i kleite . Heledad
K
Kaua neid teise riigi tegelaste pilte veel tilgub+  /   19:37, 21. mai 2018
Me pole ju nende alamad.
