Kensingtoni loss avaldas ametlikud pulmafotod, mille autor Alexi Lubomirski oli teinud ka prints Harry ja Meghan Markle'i kihlusportreed.
Meghan istub mustvalgel pulmafotol trepil oma unelmate printsi jalgade vahel - Daily Maili teatel pole Briti kuningakojas ükski pruutpaar nii julge ja intiimse klõpsuga hakkama saanud. Sussexi hertsogipaar tänab fotoga kõiki, kes laupäeval nende pulmadest osa said.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their wedding on Saturday. They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and also all those who watched the wedding on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world #RoyalWedding
