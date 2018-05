A travelling Escort of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment lead the procession of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex through Windsor Town. The Household Cavalry are among several Armed Forces personnel with a special relationship with The Duke providing ceremonial support at the wedding and carriage procession #RoyalWedding

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on May 19, 2018 at 6:40am PDT