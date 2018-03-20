USAst pärit lopsakama kehaga fotograaf sattus ootamatult karmi süüdistuste rahe alla, kui tema fotod temast ja ta trimmis abikaasast ajasid kommeteeriad marru. Selline naine ei väärivat nii ilusat meest...
Pulmafotograafina töötava Jenna Kutcher'i abikaasa Drew on tõeline tervise ja äriguru, kes oma keha heas vormis hoiab, kirjutab The Sun.
Loomulikult leiab Jenna aega, et vahel ka end koos oma armastatuga pildistada. Osade kommenteerijate pähe ei mahu aga see, et kuidas saab trimmis ja toonuses mehe kaisus nautida armurõõme kurvikas naine...
Someone once slid into my DMs and told me they couldn’t believe I had managed to land a guy as good looking as @kickingitwithkutch. I’ll be honest that I was taken aback. ✨ Part of my insecurity with my body has stemmed around being married to Mr. 6-Pack himself. Why should I, a curvy girl get him? I feel unworthy and when I write narratives in my head that because I am not thin, I don’t deserve him. 🙋🏼 This man has embraced every curve, every dimple, pound and pimple for the last ten years and has always me reminded me that I’m beautiful even when my inner dialogue doesn’t match (and when I haven’t showered in days.) 🙌🏻 So yes, my thighs kiss, my arms are big, and my bum is bumpy but there is just more of me for him to love and I chose the man that could handle alllll that (and so much more!) ✨ I am so much more than my body, so is he, and so are you. Double tap if true love doesn’t see size. Photo by: @mrslindseyroman
Justkui väites, et Jenna pole oma mehe jaoks piisavalt hea. Ometigi peaks see ju ikka Jenna mehe otsutada olema...
29aastane Jenna on oma figuuri ja välimusega väga rahul, kuid see julm torge meenutas talle ta kunagisi ebakindlusi ja meeleheidet, mis puudutab kehakaalu.
Ometigi tahab naine kõigile pettunud kommenteerijatele meenutada, et armastatakse inimest, mitte ainult ta keha. Ja ta kinnitab, et paljude jaoks unistuste mehena näiv Drew armastab oma naise iga kilo, kortsu ja ebatäiust, sest tema jaoks Jenna täiuslik.
Find the one you wanna tackle on the beach. We’re more pancakes on the couch while watching “This is Us” than going out kind of people. 🍷 We’re more adventures over things and less is really more kinda people. We’re fans of wine tastings that happen on the couch and church on Sunday mornings. 🛋 We let our dogs sleep under the covers and we list three things we’re thankful for every night before falling asleep. 🙏🏼 We’re small town folks with big dreams. We’re going places together and we’re still getting sand out of unmentionable places while we settle back into our little Midwest life. 👫 We are wildly filled with gratitude and excited for what’s to come. And yes, I love @kickingitwithkutch! (Have you seen how cute he is?) 🙋🏼 What’s the number one thing you look for in finding your partner in crime? Photo by: @mrslindseyroman
