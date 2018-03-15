Thank you @barcroft_tv for telling my story 💕. Be sure to check their link for my video up now!! #Repost @barcroft_tv with @get_repost ・・・ Instagram star Carmen Smith, whose legs are constantly swollen, is encouraging others to embrace their figures and celebrate their differences 🙆 Tap the link in our bio to watch her inspiring story! 🙌 @eatthecaketoo @cordobaphotography #lymphedemawarrior #plussizemodel #beautybeyondsize

A post shared by Carmen Rene (@eatthecaketoo) on Mar 12, 2018 at 6:54pm PDT