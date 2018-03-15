Instagrami staar, kelle lopsakas ihu on mehed ja naised veebis pööraseks ajanud. Laiad puusad ja suured rinnad oma ehtsuses kõigile vaatamiseks, sest nende omanik tahab julmadele kiusajatele oma ilusa kehaga ära teha.
Californiast pärit 30-aastane Carmen Smith on kogenud kiusamist ja mõnitamist oma lopsakate kehavormide tõttu, kuid nüüd tänavad teda teised volüümikad naised, sest Carmen paljastab oma ihu veebis, kirjutab The Sun.
Carmen kannatab tegelikult lümfodeemi käes, mistõttu ta jalad pidevalt paistes on ja ebamugavat valu põhjustavad. See haigus avastati tal juba lapsena.
Thank you @barcroft_tv for telling my story 💕. Be sure to check their link for my video up now!! #Repost @barcroft_tv with @get_repost ・・・ Instagram star Carmen Smith, whose legs are constantly swollen, is encouraging others to embrace their figures and celebrate their differences 🙆 Tap the link in our bio to watch her inspiring story! 🙌 @eatthecaketoo @cordobaphotography #lymphedemawarrior #plussizemodel #beautybeyondsize
Hoolimata valust - Carmen tahab enesekindlalt maailmale ja oma fännidele näidata, et oma isikupära ja erinevust tuleb osata hinnata! Tal on 48 000 fänni Instagrami kontol, kes hindavad tema lopsakust ja julgust seda demonstreerida.
Tema poole on pöördunud mitmed naised, kel samuti mure paistes jalgadega, kuid pole haigusest nimega lümfodeem isegi kuulnudki mitte. Nii tahab ta inimesi ka oma haiguse kohta rohkem harida.
Ta on veendunud, et meie erinevus ongi just see, mis meid kõiki ilusaks muudab.
Vaata SIIT!
You know what I didn’t see on tv or in the media growing up? Someone who looked like me and had a healthy happy relationship that had nothing to do with being fat. Society has this funny way of telling us who we should be attracted to and who we should end up with. I say forget all that and go for what feels right. So What that I can’t wear his shirts like all the girls in the movie? So what he has a 6 pack and i have beautiful supple rolls? Embrace the differences. Do you laugh together and find joy even on the darkest days? Then go for the gold my friend. The opinions of others won’t bring you happiness and damn sure won’t bring you an orgasm 😜. #sizesexy . Photo by: @cordobaphotography . #effyourbeautystandards #lawofattraction #plusisequal #beyourownstandardofbeauty #carmenrene #eatthecaketoo #boudoirphotography #hisandhers #havefun #lovemore #laugh #bevulnerable #bodylove #couplegoals #loveislove #interracialcouple
Oh you have a chunky #CelluLIT booty and tummy rolls?? ME TOOOOO 💕 Oh you have #stretchmarks and #varicoseVeins ?? ME TOOOOO 💕 Oh you have a beautiful, lovable, worthy body?? ME TOOOOO💕. How amazing would it be if everything you thought was “wrong” with your body became something you could see as beautiful and worthy of your love? Let’s try it out! Who’s with me? #TheScaleSaysConfident . . Photo by @cordobaphotography . #cakeday #empoweryourbody #carmenrene #eatthecaketoo #bodypositive #bodylove #bodyconfidence #embracethesquish #sizesexy #effyourbeautystandards #confidence #workinprogress #fatgirlflow #bbwlove #femaleempowerment #bodyempowerment #loveyourself #taketimeforyou #humpday #celluliteisbeautiful #celebratemysize
Im so excited to announce my first very own YouTube channel! Please follow the link in my bio and check out my first video. I can’t wait to continue this journey together, now through video 😍 SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE 🙌🏼 . . #eatthecaketoo #carmenrene #bodylovejourney #bodyposi #selflove #itsamarathon #workinprogress #youtuber #subscribe #introvideo #femaleentrepreneur #lymphedemawarrior #lymphedema
1 kommentaar