The best day of my life!👰🏼 Makeup: @nordia_ffaceit Hair: @harold_xxv and @ebonydoesmyhair Gown: @berta Earrings: @johnthejewelryguy Lashes: @lillylashes ”Mykonos” Hair piece: @chicparisien THANK YOU EVERYONE! You guys made this day magical!!!✨✨

A post shared by Grete Griffin (@gretegiii) on Mar 11, 2018 at 4:54pm PDT