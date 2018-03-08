Saskia Alusalu: naised, pole mõtet oodata, et mehed teile lilli tooks ja teid õnnelikuks teeks (7)

, 8. märts 2018, 22:52
Saskia Alusalu (Instagram)

Kiiruisutaja Saskia Alusalu rõhutab sotsiaalmeedias, et naiste õnn ei tohiks põhineda meestel.

"Mõned naised ajavad taga mehi ja mõned naised ajavad taga enda unistusi. Kui mõtled, kumba teed minna, pea meeles, et sinu karjäär ei ära iial hommikul üles ega ütle, et ei armasta sind enam," kirjutab Alusalu Instagrami postitatud pildi all.

Alusalu soovib kõigile naistele head naistepäeva. "Lihtsalt väike meenutus, et pole mõtet oodata, et mehed teile lilli tooks ja teid õnnelikuks teeks. Leidke ise enda õnn!" soovitab ta.

7 kommentaari

U
Urrr  /   23:49, 8. märts 2018
Saskiale võiks iga päev lilli viia... ;)
M
Mann  /   23:47, 8. märts 2018
Väga tark noore tüdruku kohta. Mehed on väga vähestele naistele õnne toonud või väga lühikeseks ajaks. Nende tundemaailm on naise omast väga erinev paraku. Ikka mehed on need, kes murravad truudust või uue elukaaslase otsivad. Tark naine saab aru, et mehi ei maksa väga tõsiselt võtta. Aga eks noores eas on illusioonid ja arvamine, et mehed suudavad ka armastada. Mehe armumist peetakse tihti armastuseks. Aga need on väga erinevad asjad. Paljud ei ole üldse võimelised armastuseks. Ja siinkohal saavad ikka haiget naised.
