Kiiruisutaja Saskia Alusalu rõhutab sotsiaalmeedias, et naiste õnn ei tohiks põhineda meestel.
"Mõned naised ajavad taga mehi ja mõned naised ajavad taga enda unistusi. Kui mõtled, kumba teed minna, pea meeles, et sinu karjäär ei ära iial hommikul üles ega ütle, et ei armasta sind enam," kirjutab Alusalu Instagrami postitatud pildi all.
Alusalu soovib kõigile naistele head naistepäeva. "Lihtsalt väike meenutus, et pole mõtet oodata, et mehed teile lilli tooks ja teid õnnelikuks teeks. Leidke ise enda õnn!" soovitab ta.
“Some women choose to follow men, and some women choose to follow their dreams. If you're wondering which way to go, remember that your career will never wake up and tell you that it doesn't love you anymore.” Happy Women's day for all the ladies out there! Just a little reminder to not expect men to bring you flowers and make you happy. Find your own happy ;) Photo: @fotomoodbyterjeatonen Muah: @beautybygelit Dress: @perit.muuga #internationalwomensday #ladygaga
