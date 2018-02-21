Her Majesty has today visited London Fashion Week to present the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design. #LFW @londonfashionweek The Award, initiated in recognition of the role the fashion industry plays in society and diplomacy, will be awarded annually to an emerging British fashion designer who shows exceptional talent and originality, whilst demonstrating value to the community and/or strong sustainable policies. The first recipient of the Award is British fashion designer Richard Quinn. Richard is an emerging talent who studied at Central St Martin's in London and has been recognised for his exceptional prints. He created a print studio which offers accessible services to students and his peer group of emerging designers. #LFW #londonfashionweek #london

