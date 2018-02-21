Ülekaaluline Londoni ärimees tegi imelise muutuse, misjärel kaotas kaalu ja muutis stiili. Nii sai istuvat elustiili harrastanud mehest heas vormis modell, kes tööturul konkureerib suisa David Beckhami endaga!
33-aastane Gwilym Pugh kaotas 127 kilo, misjärel sattus tuntud ajakirjade esikaantele modellina, kirjutab Mirror.
21-aastaselt oli mehel juba oma edukas firma, mis tegeles elukindlustustega. Mees töötas kodus ja enamuse päevast veetis arvuti taga istudes. Nii need ülekilod kogunesid.
Nüüdseks kogub ta oma trimmis keha, pikkade juuste ja tätoveeritud kehaga terves maailmas fänne. Lisaks võib ta uhkustada, et teeb koostööd modellina ka kuulsa jalgpalluriga.
Gwilym muutis oma toitumist, kuid tema sõnul tõi suurima muutuse ta ellu see, kui lõpetas istuva töö.
Kunagi ligi 12 tundi päevas istunud mees näeb nüüd igati vaeva, et vähemalt 15 000 sammu päevas teha. Kogu muutus ei tulnud üleöö, vaid võttis 4-5 aastat aega. Ja muutus on imeline!
Sotsiaalmeedias aktiivne Gwilym oma muutust avalikkuse eest ei varja, mistõttu saad ehk sinagi tema muutusest innustust!
So today has been an absolute whirlwind!! I woke up with a banging hangover after the @vo5 @nmemagazine awards to news the article about my personal journey has pretty much gone viral around the world 😱 I’m so incredibly grateful to everyone commenting kind words and supporting me, I think it’s easy to criticise people, especially online, but it’s 2018 and we need to start lifting each other up! Literally anything is possible, even if you’re not aware of it yet. . . PS.. huge thank you to @instagram for making my journey possible!! . . . . . . . #beforeandafter #transformation #gingerbeard #weightloss #fatlossjourney #redhead #gingerhair #gingerman #igtransformation @instagram
It’s amazing what a difference 10 years can make! I really want to hammer that home... 10 years... What I’ve done has nothing on countless people out there who have changed their lives for the better. . But I want to keep spreading the word that anything is possible if you give it enough time and patience. For me, my journey is continuous and is about more than appearance but rather personal development inside and out. I didn’t set out to do what I’m currently doing, but as you learn and grow you become more open and confident to recognise and accept opportunities as they present themselves. When you have self doubt, you have to stand up inside and tell yourself to shut up!! I’m a firm believer that as you positively affect others, good things happen.... Maybe not immediately but definitely in the long term! #inspirehappiness . #disclaimer... the after shot is a professional photo taken by @thomasknights... The lighting was set up with precision and I prepared for the shoot for a period of time in the run up
