Endine Miss Universum poseerib legendaarses ajakirjas ainsagi riideribata (2)

, 15. veebruar 2018, 17:30
3
Olivia Culpo (AFP/Scanpix)

Endine Miss Universum Olivia Culpo poseerib Sports Illustratedi ujumisrõivaste eris eevaülikonnas.

2012. aastal universumi kauneima naise tiitli pälvinud brünett ameeriklanna (25) tegutseb nii modellina, telesaatejuhina kui ka näitlejana ja mängib tagatipuks tšellot. Sports Illustratedis astub ta aga üles fotol, millest paistab vastu kajavat #MeToo kampaania sentiment.

 

What an incredible experience to be a part of the "In her own words" campaign. It is an honor to be able to continue the conversation around women, our bodies, and our strengths. When I first heard about the shoot, I was not only nervous about being physically exposed but also being so emotionally exposed. All of the words and phrases I chose for my body are a reflection of my fears, insecurities, and struggles. It took intense self-reflection which can be challenging but I knew if I could be completely candid then more women might realize we are much more alike than we think. We struggle in so many of the same ways. We are all so beautiful when we have the courage to make ourselves vulnerable and real- - And we should never be ashamed! Thanks @si_swimsuit, @mj_day and @taylorbphoto for allowing me to take this journey. I respect the women who are in this issue so much and I am grateful for the honesty and strength that made this campaign so meaningful. We are changing the world!

2 kommentaari

M
meeme mee  /   18:10, 15. veebr 2018
Nagu arvata oli sain jälle tünga, sest sisulist kaupa pole näha absoluutselt. Samamoodi võiks teha pildi käelabast ja öelda, et vaadake-katmata ihu nüüd täiesti vabalt kõigile näha.
Muidu tundub suhtokei.
  /   17:44, 15. veebr 2018
See on juba ammu teada,et missivalimistel osalevad vaid inetud sest ilusatel on mehed taga ja nemad naudivad elu looduses ja ra
