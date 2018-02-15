What an incredible experience to be a part of the "In her own words" campaign. It is an honor to be able to continue the conversation around women, our bodies, and our strengths. When I first heard about the shoot, I was not only nervous about being physically exposed but also being so emotionally exposed. All of the words and phrases I chose for my body are a reflection of my fears, insecurities, and struggles. It took intense self-reflection which can be challenging but I knew if I could be completely candid then more women might realize we are much more alike than we think. We struggle in so many of the same ways. We are all so beautiful when we have the courage to make ourselves vulnerable and real- - And we should never be ashamed! Thanks @si_swimsuit, @mj_day and @taylorbphoto for allowing me to take this journey. I respect the women who are in this issue so much and I am grateful for the honesty and strength that made this campaign so meaningful. We are changing the world!

A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Feb 14, 2018 at 8:55am PST