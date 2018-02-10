Telesarjade "House of Cards" ja "The Wire" staar Reginald E. Cathey suri 59-aastaselt.
Armastatud näitleja suri oma New Yorgi kodus lähedaste keskel, kirjutab TMZ. Mehel oli kopsuvähk.
Cathey mängis "Kaardimajas" Freddyt ning ta sai rolli eest 2015. aastal Emmy.
Cathey oli töökas karakternäitleja ja ta tegi Hollywoodi karjääri jooksul tosinaid rolle teles ja filmides.
Cathey oli lähedane sarja "The Wire" looja David Simoniga, kes positatas sotsiaalmeediasse liigutava järelhüüde.
Reg Cathey, 1958-2018. Not only a fine, masterful actor -- but simply one of the most delightful human beings with whom I ever shared some long days on set. On wit alone, he could double any man over and leave him thinking. Reg, your memory is a great blessing. pic.twitter.com/OHEUbAhTg0— David Simon (@AoDespair) February 9, 2018
