Suri kirjanik Ursula Le Guin (0)

, 24. jaanuar 2018, 06:28
Prindi

88aasta vanuses suri USA ulme- ja fantaasiakirjanik, "Pimeduse pahem käsi" ja "Meremaa" ("Earthsea") raamatuseeria autor, Ursula Le Guin. 

Le Guin on saanud kümneid kirjandusauhindu, sealhulgas mitu ulmekirjanduse tunnustatumat, Hugo ja Nebula auhinda.

Eesti keeles on Ursula Le Guinilt ilmunud 1981. aastal  "Pimeduse pahem käsi" ja "Meremaa" sarjast neli osa, lisaks  kogumik "Meremaa jutud".

Pärast perekonna poolt avaldatud surmateadet Ursula Le Guini ametlikul Twitteri-kontol, on paljud kirjanikud avaldanud sotsiaalmeedias oma kaastunnet.

Jaga artiklit

Viimased Loe kõiki ›
Loetumad Loe kõiki ›

0 kommentaari

Kommenteerimistingimused

VEEL RUBRIIGIS EESTI

VEEL RUBRIIGIS ILM JA LOODUS

VEEL RUBRIIGIS KIIKSUD

VEEL RUBRIIGIS KRIMI

VEEL RUBRIIGIS MAAILM

Päevatoimetaja

Triinu Laan
Telefon 51993733
Triinu.laan@ohtuleht.ee

Õhtuleht sotsiaalmeedias

Õhtuleht Mobiilis