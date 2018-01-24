88aasta vanuses suri USA ulme- ja fantaasiakirjanik, "Pimeduse pahem käsi" ja "Meremaa" ("Earthsea") raamatuseeria autor, Ursula Le Guin.

Le Guin on saanud kümneid kirjandusauhindu, sealhulgas mitu ulmekirjanduse tunnustatumat, Hugo ja Nebula auhinda.

Eesti keeles on Ursula Le Guinilt ilmunud 1981. aastal "Pimeduse pahem käsi" ja "Meremaa" sarjast neli osa, lisaks kogumik "Meremaa jutud".

The family of Ursula K. Le Guin is deeply saddened to announce her peaceful death yesterday afternoon. https://t.co/DC7oy16EWD — Ursula K. Le Guin (@ursulaleguin) January 23, 2018

Pärast perekonna poolt avaldatud surmateadet Ursula Le Guini ametlikul Twitteri-kontol, on paljud kirjanikud avaldanud sotsiaalmeedias oma kaastunnet.

I just learned that Ursula K. Le Guin has died. Her words are always with us. Some of them are written on my soul. I miss her as a glorious funny prickly person, & I miss her as the deepest and smartest of the writers, too. Still honoured I got to do this: https://t.co/U4mma5pJMw — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) January 23, 2018

Usula K. LeGuin, one of the greats, has passed. Not just a science fiction writer; a literary icon. Godspeed into the galaxy. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 23, 2018

I'll have more to say about Ursula Le Guin's passing, probably tomorrow. But for now, "God damn it" will suffice. — John Scalzi (@scalzi) January 23, 2018

Ursula Le Guin is such an enormous loss. Won't be summarized in a few words, or even many. One aspect: she was, right to the end - to NOW - vital, engaged, necessary, contributing so much. This is an en evening to mourn a giant. — Guy Gavriel Kay (@guygavrielkay) January 23, 2018