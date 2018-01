Okay so yeah, I broke my foot on the first day of vacation :( but there are worse places to be hurt ;). Of that I am sure. . . Almost all I got are foot pics lol ! I had to take a few boats and sea planes to get it looked at / treated but I had awesome helpers and a really cool wheelchair made for sand. My foot has definitely been on an adventure this trip! #blessed

A post shared by Pattie Mallette (@pattiemallette) on Jan 20, 2018 at 1:28pm PST