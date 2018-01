5 years ago I started a journey that would change my life and how I see everything. Goes beyond the exterior but the most important, have changed my mind, make me stronger emotionally, gave me Mental toughness, perseverance, I don't give up easy in any aspect of life, I keep going until I achieve what I want , could be a simple thing like untangle a knotted chain or learn another language. 📝Find your reasons, your motivations, write down all your goals and action plan and go for it. Brain wash yourself with the things you want, only you can do it. #tuesday #transformationtuesday #eatclean #health #ripped #abs #weightloss #weights #gym #beachbody #curvy #boobs #fit #diet #fitness #fit #bööbs #hot #happy #lean #bodybuilding

A post shared by Angela Crickmore 👑 (@angelcrickmore) on Aug 15, 2017 at 8:09am PDT