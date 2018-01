Mida arvad sina? Kas julgeksid mõnele mehele seda öelda? Kas see toimiks?

GUYS. Just now. In gym.



*guy approaches two women working out, with flirtatious eyebrows at the ready*



Girl 1: UH you might not want to come over here, dude. I just farted. It’s bad.



Guy: *looks horrified. leaves.*



Girl 2: omg did you really?



Girl 1: psh no.