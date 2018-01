Photoshop vs Real?! This is me. In one picture you see me with the perfect skin and on the other you see a girl who is not insecure about her little flaw. 🙈🌟 Firstly I was thinking to publish the photoshopped version, but then I realised why would I do that? Why would I lie to myself and pretend something that I’m not. 😱🤐 I’m sharing so many things with you and also I want to be always honest what you see. ❤️ . Nowadays social media brings even more pressure to young people and that’s why it’s not always easy to be yourself. 👥👇🏽You should always be proud of who you are and what scars you have. 😚 The point is that never believe only what you see in media and compare yourself with the flawless people you see. 👀 You never know how much they’ve spent time to get their skin glow perfectly and what’s the story behind it.🤷🏼‍♀️🙊 . So ALWAYS BE HELLA PROUD OF YOUR CURVES AND SCARS CAUSE THATS WHAT MAKES YOU UNIQUE. 😍❤️❤️ #pakaratreeni #muutoskuva #transformation #uniquegift #kaunisminä #erilaisetesikuvat

