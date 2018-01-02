Jessica Alba sai vana aasta viimasel päeval kolmanda lapse (0)

, 2. jaanuar 2018, 11:15
Jessica Alba (Panthermedia)

Hollwoodi näitlejatar Jessica Alba tõi 31. detsembril ilmale kolmanda lapse - poja, kellele tema ja ta abikaasa Cash Warren panid nimeks Hayes Alba Warren.

Üheksa aastat abielus olnud paaril on kaks tütart: üheksane Honor Marie ja kuuene Haven Garner.

„Parim uusaastakink!“ kirjutas Jessica Instagramis.

Tema mees omakorda kinnitas pisipojale sotsiaalmeedia vahendusel: „Su emme on tugevaim naine, keda ma tean... Sul veab, et tema su kõrval on.“

