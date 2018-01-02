Hollwoodi näitlejatar Jessica Alba tõi 31. detsembril ilmale kolmanda lapse - poja, kellele tema ja ta abikaasa Cash Warren panid nimeks Hayes Alba Warren.
Üheksa aastat abielus olnud paaril on kaks tütart: üheksane Honor Marie ja kuuene Haven Garner.
„Parim uusaastakink!“ kirjutas Jessica Instagramis.
Tema mees omakorda kinnitas pisipojale sotsiaalmeedia vahendusel: „Su emme on tugevaim naine, keda ma tean... Sul veab, et tema su kõrval on.“
Hayes Alba Warren: You sure know how to ring in the new year! You showed up a few days early but we couldn’t be any happier. Your Mamma is the strongest woman I know ... you’re so lucky to have her by your side. You have two amazing sisters who already adore you and I know you’ll be thankful to have them guide the way. On your first day of life, I promise to love you, to cherish you, and to provide you with a sandbox full of dreams to explore. Welcome to the family my sweet baby Hayes! 12/31/2017
