You are the greatest person to walk the face of the Earth. Your dedication and hard work inspired the entire world. My senior football season is dedicated to you Poppy. You are my idol and it's not often that your idol is also your relative. You are in a better place and you are no longer suffering now. God bless you forever. The Greatest Of All Time. My Poppy.... I love you.

A post shared by Biaggio (@biaggioaliwalsh) on Jun 4, 2016 at 7:10am PDT