You picked the glammed out look in yesterday’s Insta poll! Here’s how to create this sparkling style ✨ 1. Roll on base wing line with #Exactify liner in Mulberry 2. Roll inwards from end to create outline of winged liner 3. Fill in eyeliner outline with #PhotoReady Eye Art in Topaz Twinkle 4. Swipe on Mega Multiplier Mascara in Black

