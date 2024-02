OTSEBLOGI | Vene vägede rünnakus Harkivile hävines hotell, hukkus kahekuune laps

‼️The body of a two-month-old boy was retrieved from the rubble of a destroyed hotel as a result of Russian strikes on Zolochiv in the #Kharkiv region, the Regional Administration reported.



Three women, including the boy's mother, were rescued.



