OTSEBLOGI | Venemaa raketid suunati taas Kiievile

❗️ Debris of 🇷🇺 missiles fell in Kyiv:



Holosiivskyi district, an open area.

Pechersk district -on the roof of a 9-storey residential building on another multi-storey building;

Obolon district, non-residential part;

Sviatoshynsky (to be specified);

Podil, a gas pipe was damaged pic.twitter.com/8DwS1VBCcT